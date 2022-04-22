Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has died after troopers say he didn’t stop at an intersection on Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 53 at Onslow Pines Road outside of Jacksonville.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to make a right onto Highway 53 but didn’t stop at the stop sign.

The motorcycle hit the front end of an oncoming log truck.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

