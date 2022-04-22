Advertisement

Juvenile wounded in shooting within mile of sheriff’s office

More than 20 bullet casings found on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, less than a mile from the...
More than 20 bullet casings found on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, less than a mile from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A juvenile was shot in a Thursday evening shooting that was within a mile of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the Andrew Brown press conference being held outside there.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots heard on Tatem Lane at 5:37 p.m. They learned that a juvenile had been shot, who was then brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 20 bullet casings were found scattered on Tatem Lane, near its intersection with Jordan Street.

WITN’s chief videographer and reporter were at the NAACP-led press conference held for the anniversary of Andrew Brown’s killing at about 5:45 p.m. when they heard many gunshots ring out. Speakers at the press conference reacted to the shots heard, and ambulances could be heard arriving to the area.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to call the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Pitt Community College hosts Earth Day road cleanup
Pitt Community College hosts Earth Day road cleanup
More than 20 bullet casings found on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, less than a mile from the...
Gunshots heard within mile of Andrew Brown press conference in Elizabeth City
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Special prosecutor says not enough evidence to charge deputy in Fayetteville man’s killing
Special prosecutor says not enough evidence to charge deputy in Fayetteville man’s killing