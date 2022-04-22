Juvenile wounded in shooting within mile of sheriff’s office

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A juvenile was shot in a Thursday evening shooting that was within a mile of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the Andrew Brown press conference being held outside there.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots heard on Tatem Lane at 5:37 p.m. They learned that a juvenile had been shot, who was then brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 20 bullet casings were found scattered on Tatem Lane, near its intersection with Jordan Street.

WITN’s chief videographer and reporter were at the NAACP-led press conference held for the anniversary of Andrew Brown’s killing at about 5:45 p.m. when they heard many gunshots ring out. Speakers at the press conference reacted to the shots heard, and ambulances could be heard arriving to the area.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to call the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.