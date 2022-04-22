Advertisement

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to student aid fraud by using identities of family, homeless people

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.(Business Wire/AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to using the identities of family members, homeless people, and drug addicts to steal more than a quarter of a million dollars in federal student aid funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Duane Burton, of Jacksonville, worked with others to defraud the United States Department of Education.

”The defendant exploited homeless people, trafficked drugs, and took over a quarter of a million dollars intended to support education,” Michael Easley, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.

Easley says Burton pled guilty to conspiracy to commit student aid fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The aggravated identity theft charge requires the court to impose a mandatory sentence of two years in prison consecutive to any other sentence relating to the student aid conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say that between 2014 and 2020, Burton sought nearly $300,000 in federal student aid funds in the names of 28 individuals.

According to the government’s statement during the plea hearing, Burton tricked homeless people at a shelter into giving him their personal information by falsely claiming he was collecting information for the census. Burton also got names and information in exchange for illegal narcotics.

WITN is told Burton submitted false information on the Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA, provided fabricated documents, and recruited others to take general equivalency exams and placement tests for the named students.

The Feds say Burton profited by getting refunds issued by Cape Fear Community College.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Red wolf cubs
State welcomes first red wolf pups born in wild since 2018
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
Greenville Spring Clean Up
Greenville Spring Clean Up begins Monday
North Carolina Education Lottery
Powerball jackpot soars to $400 million in Saturday’s drawing
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say