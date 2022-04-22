Advertisement

Hurricanes come back to beat the Jets

Hurricanes 4, Jets 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who remained tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg.

