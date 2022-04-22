Advertisement

Hornets fire coach Borrego after 4 seasons

Hornets head coach James Borrego
Hornets head coach James Borrego(WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets have fired coach James Borrego. The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons as the Hornets coach.

Charlotte finished 43-39 this season, but was blown out in the play-in game for the second straight year.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Charlotte has improved its win total by 10 in each of the past two seasons and the coach expressed his optimism about the team moving forward following the team’s exit interviews. It’s unclear who owner Michael Jordan will choose to replace Borrego.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Conley tops Rose in baseball battle
15th ranked D.H. Conley baseball edges 7th ranked J.H. Rose
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes come back to beat the Jets
Abby Foster Jersey Retirement
Abby Foster’s family honored as Farmville Central retires her uniform
Abby Foster’s family honored as Farmville Central retires her uniform
Abby Foster’s family honored as Farmville Central retires her uniform