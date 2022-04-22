Advertisement

Grifton Shad Festival returns for 50th year

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Grifton is getting ready for its annual Shad Festival. This is the town’s 50th festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grifton Shad Festival is one of the most time-honored and longest-running festivals in all of North Carolina. It is the oldest festival in Pitt County and the second oldest in Eastern Carolina.

Grifton Shad Festival Interview

The festival kicks off Thursday, April 28, and runs through Saturday. There will be live entertainment, food, vendors, and a petting zoo with pony rides.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

