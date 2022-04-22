Advertisement

Greenville Spring Clean Up begins Monday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s annual Spring Clean Up event starts Monday.

The event is a weeklong focus on a cleaner community. Earth Day is Friday, April 22.

The City of Greenville says the event is an opportunity to promote a litter-free city, and is also a chance for the city to help residents by providing extra bulky item collection service during the week.

From April 25-30, the city will accept car batteries and tires in addition to the usual bulky items it collects.

Those items can be discarded at the curbside and residents can call the Public Works Department at (252) 329-4522 to request a pickup. City employees will be helping clean up Greenville by participating in departmental litter pickups on Wednesday.

The city is also asking residents to volunteer to pick up litter in their neighborhood or community. More information can be found here.

