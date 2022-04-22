Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of K9 Luk

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its K9s has passed away.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Luk passed away from natural causes at his home.

Luk joined the department in 2013 at the age of one year, one month old. He was born in the Czech Republic and made his way to the United States by way of Southern Police Canine. He was assigned to Sergeant Dawes in the patrol division.

K9 Luk (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say during Luk’s career, he had more than 75 tracking finds and many apprehensions with more than 20 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of cocaine found.

The sheriff’s office says Luk was very vocal in the car, that he made unsuspecting deputies jump when they walked by.

“We would like to thank K9 Luk for his many years of service,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. “Rest easy boy, we’ll take it from here.”

