Advertisement

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of K9 Luk

K9 Luk
K9 Luk(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its K9s has passed away.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Luk passed away from natural causes at his home.

Luk joined the department in 2013 at the age of one year, one month old. He was born in the Czech Republic and made his way to the United States by way of Southern Police Canine. He was assigned to Sergeant Dawes in the patrol division.

K9 Luk
K9 Luk(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say during Luk’s career, he had more than 75 tracking finds and many apprehensions with more than 20 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of cocaine found.

The sheriff’s office says Luk was very vocal in the car, that he made unsuspecting deputies jump when they walked by.

“We would like to thank K9 Luk for his many years of service,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. “Rest easy boy, we’ll take it from here.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

US sending weapons package to Ukraine without clear ability to track it
US sending weapons package to Ukraine without clear ability to track it
Greenville police are investigating an assault.
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed
DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed
US sends weapons and aid package to Ukraine
US sending weapons package to Ukraine without clear ability to track it