Advertisement

Cub scouts to host event teaching kids bike safety

Group hosts event teaching bike safety
Group hosts event teaching bike safety(Source: WAFF)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One group is hosting a free bicycle rodeo for kids to learn the elements of bike safety this weekend.

The event hosted by the Cub Scouts will be at the Dick’s sporting goods in Greenville Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be an obstacle course and a chance to sign up for the scouts. Additionally, there will be goody bags and raffles every hour.

There are four time slots you can register for, however walk-in’s are allowed.

Food will be available and masks are optional.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
More than 20 bullet casings found on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, less than a mile from the...
Gunshots heard within mile of Andrew Brown press conference in Elizabeth City

Latest News

The fourth annual Spring-A-Pet Auction is happening the week of April 23.
‘Spring-A-Pet Auction’ opens virtually Friday
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Kai
Saving Graces: Kai
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Kai
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Kai
Drought map changed little with recent rain
Drought map changed little with recent rain