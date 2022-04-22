Cub scouts to host event teaching kids bike safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One group is hosting a free bicycle rodeo for kids to learn the elements of bike safety this weekend.

The event hosted by the Cub Scouts will be at the Dick’s sporting goods in Greenville Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be an obstacle course and a chance to sign up for the scouts. Additionally, there will be goody bags and raffles every hour.

There are four time slots you can register for, however walk-in’s are allowed.

Food will be available and masks are optional.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.