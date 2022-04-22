Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sun filled Earth Day comes with comfortable temps

The updated drought monitor continues to show severe drought present in ENC
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a slow climb, but the 80s are on deck this afternoon. We started the week with highs in the mid 60s and with sunny skies over the past three days, our temperatures have gradually risen. Mostly sunny skies will stick with us today, tomorrow and Sunday, each day showing a slight temperature rise (80° Friday, 81° Saturday, 83° Sunday). Winds will stay variable over the three day stretch, blowing in at 5 to 10 mph.

The pattern of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures will finally break Tuesday evening as a cold front brings a chance of much needed rain back to the East. At this point, all of Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry and sunny with drops moving East of I-95 after 5pm Tuesday. Not only will the rain be a change, but temperatures will drop behind the front as well, going from the mid 80s Monday to the mid 60s by next Thursday.

The drought continues to be severe for many inland areas. No significant rains are expected for the next several days.

Drought Monitor April 21, 2022
Friday

Sunny and comfortable with a high of 80. Wind: NE 5.

Saturday

Warm and sunny with highs around 81. Wind: N-S 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Wind: S 5.

Monday

Sunny and warm with high of 85. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

A few brief showers possible. High of 82. Wind: W 10.

