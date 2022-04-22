Abby Foster’s family honored as Farmville Central retires her uniform

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Abby Foster Easter Softball Tournament wrapped up Thursday with host Farmville Central beating J.H. Rose 12-5 in the championship game.

But a truly special moment happened before the game.

The tournament held to remember Abby Foster who died in a car accident last year. The former star pitcher for Farmville Central and Pitt Community College being remembered through the sport she loved. Now in a historical sense by Farmville Central. Abby’s mom, dad and brother part of Foster’s jersey retirement ceremony before the game. Most of her family on hand and her mom threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Still difficult but a special touch by the Jags and their community.

