9th annual Teed off at Cancer charity golf tournament raises money for Riley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Country Club played host to a great charity golf event Friday in Greenville.

24 groups hit the links to raise money for the “Teed Off at Cancer” best ball scramble to raise money for Riley’s Army.

The organization helps families dealing with children fighting Cancer. All the money raised stays local to help families in the East.

They had a lot of fun side games for competitors to do, and even a golf ball gun to fire down one fairway, it was all in good fun for a great cause.

“We provide financial support in emergency situations for families. We have social activities so the families can get together and have some time and fellowship with each other. It really helps them to know another parent who is dealing with the same thing. It helps the kids to know there are other kids that have cancer they are not alone,” says Riley’s Army Executive Director Lynn Pischke, “It’s the 9th year that Delcor has hosted this for us. It’s our largest fundraiser we have every year. They have raised a total over 9 years of 300 thousand dollars for the benefit of our kids and families.”

