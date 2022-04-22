Advertisement

15th ranked D.H. Conley baseball edges 7th ranked J.H. Rose

Conley 3, Rose 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The battle for Greenville’s top baseball team is also a top battle in the state again this year. J.H. Rose beat D.H. Conley in the eastern regional final last season going on to a state title. Both teams ranked in the top 15 coming into Thursday night’s meeting.

15th ranked D.H. Conley hosting 7th ranked J.H. Rose. Vikings would break a scoreless tie in the third Riley Williams lifted a floater to right center scoring Conner Edwards and Sam Adams tries to get their too but he is out at home. Nice tag.

They kept the inning going as Matthew Matthijs helps his own cause with a single to left. ECU commit Dixon Williams scores. Vikings would go up 3-0 through three.

Matthijs looking like a UNC commit on the bump. Hanging 0′s into the 6th inning.

Rampants would break through in the 6th when Matthew came out. Hard hit ball by Will Jenkins brings in Cam Greenway. They would strand the bases loaded. 3-1 Vikings through six.

Rose kept coming in the 7th. Greenway does enough to get Perry Eveleth home. 3-2, tying run on third with two outs.

Vikings Luke Lambert does his job and closes the door. Conley holds on for the 3-2 win. They’ve waited all year for this.

“Everybody knows what happened last year, it’s great to come back and win at home. They beat us twice here last year,” says Conley senior pitcher Matthew Matthijs, “Our group chat before the game we had the scorecard from last year. Everybody remember it. We all remembered it and played our butts off.”

“We knew we were going to have to play clean, play well. We got a good performance from Matthew. I think early he kind of a struggled a little bit, then he kind of found it later on. You know we got some timely hitting in that one inning,” says Conley head coach Jason Mills, “That’s 23-years of playing them twice or more and I’m just glad we don’t have to see them in the playoffs this year.”

The two schools play against each other again on Tuesday night at Guy Smith Park.

