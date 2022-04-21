Advertisement

Wright resigns as Villanova coach, Neptune takes over

(David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jay Wright, the Villanova basketball coach who led the Wildcats to two national championships and four Final Fours, stunned college basketball with his resignation Wednesday night.

The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas.

He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall, also coaching Hofstra from 1994-2001.

Kyle Neptune, who served on the Villanova coaching staff before accepting the head coaching position at Fordham in 2021, returned to replace Wright.

Wright’s decision was unexpected and there was no immediate word the move was health-related or that he was leaving for the NBA.

