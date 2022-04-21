Woman sent to hospital following Elizabeth City shooting
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday in Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City Police say they went out to the 300 block of West Cypress Street around 1:43 p.m. after getting reports that a woman was shot.
The woman was later identified as 19-year-old Jonasia Roundtree of Elizabeth City. She was taken to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later released.
Police do not currently have a suspect.
If you have any information, call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.
