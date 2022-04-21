Advertisement

Woman sent to hospital following Elizabeth City shooting

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police say they went out to the 300 block of West Cypress Street around 1:43 p.m. after getting reports that a woman was shot.

The woman was later identified as 19-year-old Jonasia Roundtree of Elizabeth City. She was taken to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later released.

Police do not currently have a suspect.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Elizabeth City Shooting
Elizabeth City Shooting
Duplin and Pitt County will host job fairs on Thursday.
Two Eastern Carolina counties to hold job fairs Thursday
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 21st at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 21st at 4:30am