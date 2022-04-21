Woman sent to hospital following Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police say they went out to the 300 block of West Cypress Street around 1:43 p.m. after getting reports that a woman was shot.

The woman was later identified as 19-year-old Jonasia Roundtree of Elizabeth City. She was taken to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later released.

Police do not currently have a suspect.

If you have any information, call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.