Two Eastern Carolina counties to hold job fairs Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two counties in Eastern North Carolina are set to host job fairs on Thursday.

Pitt County will host a fair at the Pitt County Agricultural Center located at 403 Government Circle in Greenville from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.

Several government departments will be present including animal services, engineering, public health, social services and the sheriff’s department.

Both part- and full-time work is available. For a full list of vacancies, go to the county’s website.

Duplin County is also hosting a job fair at James Sprunt Community College at 133 James Sprunt Drive in Kenansville from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Several local businesses will be present including Bay Valley Foods, Jacksonville Vet Center, Southern Bank and multiple government agencies.

Additionally, food trucks will be on site for attendees to enjoy.

