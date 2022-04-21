Advertisement

Today marks one year since Andrew Brown shot, killed by Pasquotank Co. deputies

Thursday marked one year since Andrew Brown was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home.
Thursday marked one year since Andrew Brown was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A year has passed since an Elizabeth City man was shot and killed in his driveway by Pasquotank County deputies trying to serve search and arrest warrants on him.

Andrew Brown, Jr. was killed while in his car outside his Perry Street home.

The shooting sparked months of protests in Elizabeth City and calls for a federal investigation into the events that morning.

The SBI investigated the deadly shooting and the district attorney said it was justified and that no charges would be filed.

One of the three deputies involved resigned, while two others returned to their jobs.

The NAACP was initially denied by Elizabeth City a permit to march today. The city later came back with alternatives, but the civil rights group told them after being denied the original permit they were not interested in alternatives.

Instead, the NAACP plans to meet at 5:00 p.m. today in front of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office with Brown’s family and other supporters.

Still pending is a $30 million federal lawsuit that the Brown family filed against the Pasquotank Co. sheriff, the Dare Co. sheriff, and seven deputies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
Job Fairs
Job Fairs
Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.
Woman sent to hospital following Elizabeth City shooting
Elizabeth City Shooting
Elizabeth City Shooting