Today marks one year since Andrew Brown shot, killed by Pasquotank Co. deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A year has passed since an Elizabeth City man was shot and killed in his driveway by Pasquotank County deputies trying to serve search and arrest warrants on him.

Andrew Brown, Jr. was killed while in his car outside his Perry Street home.

The shooting sparked months of protests in Elizabeth City and calls for a federal investigation into the events that morning.

The SBI investigated the deadly shooting and the district attorney said it was justified and that no charges would be filed.

One of the three deputies involved resigned, while two others returned to their jobs.

The NAACP was initially denied by Elizabeth City a permit to march today. The city later came back with alternatives, but the civil rights group told them after being denied the original permit they were not interested in alternatives.

Instead, the NAACP plans to meet at 5:00 p.m. today in front of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office with Brown’s family and other supporters.

Still pending is a $30 million federal lawsuit that the Brown family filed against the Pasquotank Co. sheriff, the Dare Co. sheriff, and seven deputies.

