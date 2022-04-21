Special prosecutor says not enough evidence to charge deputy in Fayetteville man’s killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special prosecutor has said no charges will be filed against a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of killing a Fayetteville man.

NBC affiliate WRAL reports 37-year-old Jason Walker died on Jan. 8th after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash’s truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville.

Hash, who was off duty at the time, admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker. Hash said it was to protect his family.

The State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation of Hash and turned over the case to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. That conference then made the decision not to file any criminal charges against Hash after reviewing the state’s evidence.

A letter from Kimberly Overton Spahos, executive director of the NC Conference of District Attorneys, said that Hash was acting in self defense.

Protests erupted after the shooting with many community members saying the shooting was not justified. Walker is a Black man and Hash is a white man.

Witness reports are conflicted about what happened, with one witness saying Walker did not jump on the hood of the truck and others, including Walker’s father, saying he did.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Walker’s family.

He said in March, “Jason should still be alive today. We will continue to push for transparency from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the family of Jason Walker is demanding murder charges be filed against Hash by the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.”

