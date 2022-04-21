Pitt Community College hosts Earth Day road cleanup

WINTERVILLE N.C. (WITN) - Staff and students at a local college are celebrating Earth Day by helping clean up their community.

The STEM Center at Pitt Community College held an Earth Day Adopt a Highway litter cleanup Thursday afternoon.

Students arrived at Reedy Branch Road to pick up trash and debris alongside the roadway and adjacent drainage ditches.

The busy Winterville Street runs through the middle of campus and has plenty of public traffic. Student Dylan Evans says the campus is known for its clean appearance, but they wanted to improve the look and environmental health of neighboring portions of the road as well.

“The areas of the road that are not on campus stay pretty dirty, so we tried to clean those up and make the whole road look better,” Evans said.

Students cleaned up the length of Reedy Branch Road from Memorial Drive South to Davenport Farm Road.

