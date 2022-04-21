Advertisement

Pitt Community College hosts Earth Day road cleanup

Pitt Community College students clean up near the roadway
Pitt Community College students clean up near the roadway(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE N.C. (WITN) - Staff and students at a local college are celebrating Earth Day by helping clean up their community.

The STEM Center at Pitt Community College held an Earth Day Adopt a Highway litter cleanup Thursday afternoon.

Students arrived at Reedy Branch Road to pick up trash and debris alongside the roadway and adjacent drainage ditches.

The busy Winterville Street runs through the middle of campus and has plenty of public traffic. Student Dylan Evans says the campus is known for its clean appearance, but they wanted to improve the look and environmental health of neighboring portions of the road as well.

“The areas of the road that are not on campus stay pretty dirty, so we tried to clean those up and make the whole road look better,” Evans said.

Students cleaned up the length of Reedy Branch Road from Memorial Drive South to Davenport Farm Road.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Lane closures on US-70 in New Bern to continue Friday
Otter Creek Natural Area
ECU reopens Otter Creek Natural Area
Farmville Dogwood Festival
Farmville Dogwood Festival underway
Source: RDU International Airport
March traffic at RDU increased by 90%