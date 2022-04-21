Advertisement

Pitt C.C. baseball sweeps doubleheader with Lenoir C.C.

PCC wins 15-10 and 7-4
By Eric Gullickson
Apr. 20, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Region 10, division-II east baseball. Pitt Community College hosted Lenoir Community College for a pair of games. Lancers battled Jacob Norris drives in Lemuel Vizcarrondo on a knock up the middle. The first game was tied at 9 at one point.

Bulldogs would answer D.H. Conley grad Robbie O’Neal takes one off the wall in left center field. It’s a triple and he would come in on a sacrifice fly.

They would score three times in the inning as Houston Koon hits one up the middle, Robert Buckley and D.H. Conley grad Shea Ward scored. The Bulldogs take both games. Winning 15-10 and 7-4. They are leading the division and are 27-6 overall this season.

