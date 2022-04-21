Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Number of weather related disasters since the first Earth Day

The first Earth Day was in April of 1970
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather, climate, and water extremes have produced a lot of disasters around the globe over the years. The World Meteorologist Organization has kept track. How many disasters do you think have happened between 1970 and 2019. 2019 is the last year the data was compiled.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 21
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 21(WITN)

Hint: It is more than answer A. Take a guess and check below to see the answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 21
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 21(WITN)

More than 11,000 disasters have been recorded around the globe from weather, climate, and water extremes. On the bright side, as forecasting and warning systems have improved, the loss of life has decreased over time. However, the cost of these disasters continues to increase. In total, 3.64 Trillion dollars in economic losses are attributed to weather, climate and water disasters since 1970. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 20
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which was founded first?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 19
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much carbon dioxide does a maple tree capture?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 18
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What weather event happened on April 18th in 1983?
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Off and on rain today; Severe risk low, but not zero