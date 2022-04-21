Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Number of weather related disasters since the first Earth Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather, climate, and water extremes have produced a lot of disasters around the globe over the years. The World Meteorologist Organization has kept track. How many disasters do you think have happened between 1970 and 2019. 2019 is the last year the data was compiled.

Hint: It is more than answer A. Take a guess and check below to see the answer.

More than 11,000 disasters have been recorded around the globe from weather, climate, and water extremes. On the bright side, as forecasting and warning systems have improved, the loss of life has decreased over time. However, the cost of these disasters continues to increase. In total, 3.64 Trillion dollars in economic losses are attributed to weather, climate and water disasters since 1970. - Phillip Williams

