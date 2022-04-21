Onslow County man charged with drug trafficking, gun crimes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been charged with drug trafficking, gun, and other crimes.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old John Bell IV was charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession (Level 1), felony possession of a schedule-1 substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three orders for arrest for failure to appear on traffic citations.

A court-ordered warrant probation search was ordered on Bell and law enforcement seized nearly a quarter ounce of cocaine, nearly a quarter ounce of fentanyl, nearly two ounces of marijuana, 47 morphine pills, one stolen pistol and ammunition, and one shotgun and ammunition.

Bell was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond, but given an additional $1,500, giving him a total bond of $51,500.

