Advertisement

Onslow County man charged with drug trafficking, gun crimes

John Bell
John Bell(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been charged with drug trafficking, gun, and other crimes.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old John Bell IV was charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession (Level 1), felony possession of a schedule-1 substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three orders for arrest for failure to appear on traffic citations.

A court-ordered warrant probation search was ordered on Bell and law enforcement seized nearly a quarter ounce of cocaine, nearly a quarter ounce of fentanyl, nearly two ounces of marijuana, 47 morphine pills, one stolen pistol and ammunition, and one shotgun and ammunition.

Bell was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond, but given an additional $1,500, giving him a total bond of $51,500.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Lane closures on US-70 in New Bern to continue Friday
Jason Walker
Special prosecutor says not enough evidence to charge deputy in Fayetteville man’s killing
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
North Carolina Zoo Aviary Habitat
North Carolina Zoo announces permanent closure of Aviary Habitat