North Carolina Zoo announces permanent closure of Aviary Habitat

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Zoo has announced the permanent closure of its Aviary Habitat.

The zoo says the domed structure was built in the early 1980s and required major repairs due to the effects of high humidity and wet conditions. Thus, the zoo’s leadership and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources made the decision to shut it down.

“For 40 years, the Zoo’s Aviary offered a special place to connect with nature,” Pat Simmons, North Carolina Zoo director said. “The free-flying birds and tropical plants served as an oasis for many people - guests and staff alike. It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the aviary; however, safety is our highest priority.”

The state-supported zoo outside of Asheboro says the aviary has been closed since Jan. 24th of this year due to the Avian Flu. None of the zoo’s birds have tested positive for the virus.

There are 93 birds of 33 species at the zoo that are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the zoo or at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities. At least 75 species of birds have lived at the zoo in its lifetime.

More than 2,000 plants of 450 species live in the aviary, and the zoo is working on removing the plant collections.

No staff members are expected to lose their jobs from the habitat closing; some may be reassigned elsewhere as plans are developed for the animal and plant collections.

The zoo says it plans to take down the building. There are no immediate plans to rebuild the aviary and future plans will be made based on budgetary decisions and further studies.

