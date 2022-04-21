Advertisement

North Carolina Zoo announces permanent closure of Aviary Habitat

North Carolina Zoo Aviary Habitat
North Carolina Zoo Aviary Habitat(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Zoo has announced the permanent closure of its Aviary Habitat.

The zoo says the domed structure was built in the early 1980s and required major repairs due to the effects of high humidity and wet conditions. Thus, the zoo’s leadership and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources made the decision to shut it down.

“For 40 years, the Zoo’s Aviary offered a special place to connect with nature,” Pat Simmons, North Carolina Zoo director said. “The free-flying birds and tropical plants served as an oasis for many people - guests and staff alike. It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the aviary; however, safety is our highest priority.”

The state-supported zoo outside of Asheboro says the aviary has been closed since Jan. 24th of this year due to the Avian Flu. None of the zoo’s birds have tested positive for the virus.

There are 93 birds of 33 species at the zoo that are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the zoo or at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities. At least 75 species of birds have lived at the zoo in its lifetime.

More than 2,000 plants of 450 species live in the aviary, and the zoo is working on removing the plant collections.

No staff members are expected to lose their jobs from the habitat closing; some may be reassigned elsewhere as plans are developed for the animal and plant collections.

The zoo says it plans to take down the building. There are no immediate plans to rebuild the aviary and future plans will be made based on budgetary decisions and further studies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after three children found dead on base
Amanda Little
Duplin County deputies searching for missing woman
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation