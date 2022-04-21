Newton stakes claim to catchers spot with ECU baseball, Pirates head to Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball is on the road at Tulane this weekend with first place on the line in the conference. The Pirates have rattled off five straight wins and many players have solidified themselves in the lineup. Ben Newton has been at catcher since April began.

“Ben has just been a solid leadership presence for our pitchers,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “He communicates with coach Knight really well. He communicates with the pitchers, he receives and blocks the ball really well.”

“Keep your mind ready and your body ready. It’s really that simple,” says ECU senior catcher Ben Newton, “If you can keep you mind right, you are going to get a lot of good chances in this game. You are going to be rewarded if you can keep your mind there and stay ready.”

Like many Pirates hitters , Newton found his swing over the weekend at Central Florida. He snapped a six game hitless streak with six hits and four R.B.I. in four games this week against the Knights and UNC Wilmington.

“One of the things he has done over the course of his time here is he has turned himself into a pretty good offensive player,” Godwin says, “If you look at his numbers you might not think that. But, he hit the ball as hard as anybody on our team last week but didn’t have anything to show for it. Tonight he finally found some holes.”

“It’s awesome to be backing it up again. I think up and down the lineup guys are having quality at bats,” says Newton, “I think what’s really awesome is we are really happy for each other’s success. It/s just a fun atmosphere to be around, a fun offense to be around right now.”

The Pirates face Tulane Friday and Saturday both at 3 PM and Sunday at 1 PM.

Coach Godwin also said Jake Kuchmaner is day-to-day to go against Tulane this weekend. Skylar Brooks is out with no return on the horizon.

