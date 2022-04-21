Nash County school bus driver wins $100,000 & a Corvette Stingray

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County school bus driver will soon have new wheels, plus a chunk of change to spend as she pleases.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Hattie Orozco, of Bailey, won a $100,000 prize in the second-chance drawing and a new Corvette Stingray.

The 63-year-old woman said she knew she won the $100,000 prize, but “almost passed out” when she arrived in Raleigh and found the new car came with it too.

“When I got here and she told me, I was just beside myself,” Orozco said. “It blew my mind.”

Orozco won the grand prize in the April 20th Corvette & Cash second-chance drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 1.2 million entries.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and after taxes, took home $71,010. She also gets to choose whether she wants a 2021 model of the Corvette, or a current available model, and pick her favorite options to bring home a sports car with a value of up to $109,600.

