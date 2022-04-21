Advertisement

Nash County school bus driver wins $100,000 & a Corvette Stingray

Corvette & Cash ticket
Corvette & Cash ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County school bus driver will soon have new wheels, plus a chunk of change to spend as she pleases.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Hattie Orozco, of Bailey, won a $100,000 prize in the second-chance drawing and a new Corvette Stingray.

The 63-year-old woman said she knew she won the $100,000 prize, but “almost passed out” when she arrived in Raleigh and found the new car came with it too.

“When I got here and she told me, I was just beside myself,” Orozco said. “It blew my mind.”

Orozco won the grand prize in the April 20th Corvette & Cash second-chance drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 1.2 million entries.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and after taxes, took home $71,010. She also gets to choose whether she wants a 2021 model of the Corvette, or a current available model, and pick her favorite options to bring home a sports car with a value of up to $109,600.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Lane closures on US-70 in New Bern to continue Friday
Otter Creek Natural Area
ECU reopens Otter Creek Natural Area
Farmville Dogwood Festival
Farmville Dogwood Festival underway
Source: RDU International Airport
March traffic at RDU increased by 90%