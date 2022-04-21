Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after three children found dead on base

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rep. Greg Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to be transparent with the public after three children were announced to have been found dead on the base Wednesday.

Marines would not say how old the children were or how they died, but they did say the children were not shot.

“I think transparency is never a bad thing. As facts come out we just need to know,” Murphy said Thursday.

“I understand investigations that are ongoing, they need to be given clearance to be able to do their job... but also transparency with the public about actually what’s going on, so that God forbid if something were like this to ever happen again, we could prevent it before it ever does.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the children’s deaths, which Camp Lejeune says occurred on two separate occasions.

WITN made several requests for more details about the date, time, location, and ages of the children who died at the base, but Camp Lejeune has not given any updates.

