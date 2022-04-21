Advertisement

Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after three children found dead on base

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune(WITN)
By Deric Rush and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rep. Greg Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to be transparent with the public after three children were announced to have been found dead on the base Wednesday.

Marines would not say how old the children were or how they died, but they did say the children were not shot.

“I think transparency is never a bad thing. As facts come out we just need to know,” Murphy said Thursday.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the children’s deaths, which Camp Lejeune says occurred on two separate occasions.

WITN made several requests for more details about the date, time, location, and ages of the children who died at the base, but Camp Lejeune has not given any updates.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV as we learn more.

