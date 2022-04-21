March traffic at RDU increased by 90%

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Traveler traffic at Raleigh-Durham International Airport increased by 90% in March compared with last year, according to the RDU Airport Authority.

The airport says more than 937,600 passengers flew through RDU last month, an increase of 34% over the previous month along with the 90% compared to March 2021. Traffic is up 107% in 2022 compared to last year.

Icelandair will become RDU’s 12th airline when it launches nonstop service to Iceland’s capital Reykjavik in mid-May, marking the first new international flight at RDU since the pandemic began.

RDU says it will also add a 13th airline in May when Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to the New York metro region, the airport’s most popular destination.

Frontier will add eight destinations from RDU in April and May, including Islip, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; Syracuse; Newburgh, New York; Indianapolis; Detroit; Cincinnati, and New Orleans. Air Canada will bring back nonstop service to Montreal in early June, signaling an uptick in international travel.

“As passengers return to the skies in increasing numbers, their options at RDU are also growing,” Michael Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority president and CEO said. “Airlines are making significant investments in the Research Triangle region by adding more flights and new destinations in time for the busy summer travel season.”

