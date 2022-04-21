Lane closures on US-70 in New Bern to continue Friday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation continues to do roadwork on U.S. 17 and U.S. 70 just outside of New Bern.

One lane of U.S. 17/U.S. 70 heading into New Bern from James City will be closed Friday while it is milled and then paved.

The U.S. 70/U.S. 17 onramp from Front Street heading toward Kinston will also be closed so that equipment can be moved safely on and off the highway while the work is being done.

This will be the third day for these same roads to be shut down. The DOT did not say how much longer this work would take.

