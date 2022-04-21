Advertisement

‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
METHUEN, Mass. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner is sharing his newfound wealth with a friend who had recently helped him and his family.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Eric Cochrane won the $1 million prize in the lottery’s $10 million Winter Riches instant ticket game on April 15.

Cochrane told lottery officials that he planned on splitting his winnings with his friend John Galvin after Galvin helped him fix his son’s guitar at no charge.

Galvin said he did not charge Cochrane for the repair as Cochrane’s son had a health issue that week.

Cochrane insisted that Galvin accept at least $40. When Galvin refused, Cochrane said he decided to purchase two $20 instant tickets and told Galvin he would split the money if he won $1 million.

Later that day, the two friends were on their way to the lottery headquarters.

Cochrane selected the cash option in receiving a one-time payment of $650,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in the Methuen area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

