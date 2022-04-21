Advertisement

Gunshots heard within mile of Andrew Brown press conference in Elizabeth City

More than 20 bullet casings found on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, less than a mile from the...
More than 20 bullet casings found on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, less than a mile from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 20 bullet casings were found scattered in the street less than a mile from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabeth City Thursday.

WITN’s chief videographer and reporter were at the NAACP-led press conference held for the anniversary of Andrew Brown’s killing at about 5:45 p.m. when they heard many gunshots ring out. Speakers at the press conference reacted to the shots heard, and ambulances could be heard arriving to the area.

The shooting occurred on Tatem Lane in Elizabeth City, about two houses down from the intersection of Tatem Lane and Jordan Street. Tatem Lane is currently blocked off in both directions.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

The press conference was held at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to address the media one year after Brown was killed by Pasquotank County deputies.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV as we learn more.

