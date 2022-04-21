Farmville Dogwood Festival underway

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville has a fun way to get out and enjoy the spring weather this week.

The 33rd annual Farmville Dogwood Festival kicks off Thursday night at 6, making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thursday night is wristband night, which allows people to ride all of the rides they want as often as they like.

There will also be plenty of games and food available, along with dance exhibitions, activities for kids, and a bicycle motocross stunt team exhibition.

“We got rides. We got food. We got fun, and I promise you you’ll probably find your friends in Farmville over the next few days,” John Moore, Farmville mayor said.

The festival runs through Sunday evening. Saturday night’s concert requires that people buy tickets.

WITN’s Hannah Jeffries is serving as mistress of ceremonies for Thursday night’s opening event.

