Farmville Central hosting softball tournament in memory of Abby Foster

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville central, Pitt Communtiy College and their communities lost softball player Abby Foster in an accident last year. They are playing a high school tournament in her honor this week in Farmville. Remembering a player who touched so many lives.

“I probably wouldn’t be playing for the Jags if it wasn’t for her,” says Farmville Central senior, and Foster’s former teammate, Katie Gardner.

It’s an emotional few days for the Farmville Central softball team. Current seniors playing in a four team tournament to remember their former teammate.

“She was a great, great leader. I came in new on tryout day and a lot of the girls were iffy about me because I was new but Abby was there and she supported me through the entire season,” says Gardner, “She was a great girl and playing by her made you feel better as a player.”

Abby’s teammates no longer playing for the Jags were also on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Hugs all around as thoughts of Abby Foster returned. Softball the brings out the happy memories.

“It’s great that we can honor her in a way that she loved because she loved the game,” says Gardner.

“We played together for two years. She was just an awesome person to be around,” says Farmville Central senior, and Foster’s former teammate, Liz King, “She was always laughing. She really enjoyed the sport. Which made other people enjoy the sport which made the atmosphere more fun and relaxed.”

The softball community coming together this week. They plan to have her family on hand for more special moments on Thursday night before the championship game.

“Abby Foster was just the epitome of the a high school, college softball player,” says Farmville Central head coach Shawn Talbott, “The tragedy that took place about a year ago was devastating to this community, and really hit my program hard and my family and we just want to do something to preserve her memory.”

“Just being able to retire her jersey so it’s special for her is a great thing for her and us,” says Gardner.

J.H. Rose beat North Pitt 23-8 and Farmville Central topped Southside 19-9. Rose will face Farmville Central in the championship game. Southside meets North Pitt in the consolation game at 4:30 on Thursday in Farmville. The championship game will follow.

