Emerald Isle commissioner vacates board seat

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners voted to accept the resignation of one of its commissioners during a special meeting Wednesday.

The Town of Emerald Isle says Candace Dooley has vacated her board seat, effective immediately.

Dooley was re-elected in November for a four-year term in office, set to conclude in 2025.

The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners will appoint an individual to fill the unexpired term until the next election in November 2023. They are expected to make that appointment at the May 10

