Advertisement

ECU reopens Otter Creek Natural Area

Otter Creek Natural Area
Otter Creek Natural Area(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is marking Earth Week with the reopening of a natural woodland area for research.

Students and staff cut the ribbon on the newly-updated Otter Creek Natural Area, which is about 15 minutes away from the main campus, near the town of Fountain.

The 70-acre woodland property was donated to the university back in the mid-1980s and was used for scientific research. It was largely unused for years until student volunteers and staff members recently cleaned up the site and reestablished the trail system.

ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein says the property is ideal for ecology and biology students learning to identify plants and wildlife as well as water quality and soil testing.

“We’re going to put guidelines in place for the use of it for students, staff, and faculty moving forward, but we do want to make people aware of it, that it’s available for teaching and research,” Carwein said.

Carwein added that they hope to add recreational elements to the natural area in the future.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Lane closures on US-70 in New Bern to continue Friday
Farmville Dogwood Festival
Farmville Dogwood Festival underway
Source: RDU International Airport
March traffic at RDU increased by 90%
Corvette & Cash ticket
Nash County school bus driver wins $100,000 & a Corvette Stingray