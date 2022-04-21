ECU reopens Otter Creek Natural Area

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is marking Earth Week with the reopening of a natural woodland area for research.

Students and staff cut the ribbon on the newly-updated Otter Creek Natural Area, which is about 15 minutes away from the main campus, near the town of Fountain.

The 70-acre woodland property was donated to the university back in the mid-1980s and was used for scientific research. It was largely unused for years until student volunteers and staff members recently cleaned up the site and reestablished the trail system.

ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein says the property is ideal for ecology and biology students learning to identify plants and wildlife as well as water quality and soil testing.

“We’re going to put guidelines in place for the use of it for students, staff, and faculty moving forward, but we do want to make people aware of it, that it’s available for teaching and research,” Carwein said.

Carwein added that they hope to add recreational elements to the natural area in the future.

