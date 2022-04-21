Earth Day events taking place in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Earth Day is Friday and Eastern Carolinian organizations and residents are gearing up to do their part to help the planet.

Whether a community cleanup, an explanation of sustainable practices, or a celebration of Mother Earth we all call home, the East has much to offer.

Here are some of the Earth Day events taking place this weekend:

Washington (Sat., Apr. 23, 8 - 10 a.m.): Earth Day Community Cleanup, at Hodges Festival Park, hosted by Washington Harbor District Alliance.

New Bern (Sat. & Sun., Apr 22-23, both days from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Shreddable day Friday; individuals and businesses invited to bring paper to shred. Saturday, New Bern’s 4th Earth Day Celebration. Both days’ events are at Union Point Park and hosted by New Bern Parks & Recreation, Carolina Nature Coalition, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, River Bend Community Organic Garden, and New Bern High School Green Team.

Grifton (Sat. Apr. 23, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.): North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences hosting event of Earth Day activities at Contentnea Creek.

Fountain (Sun., Apr. 24, 2 - 5 p.m.): Local schools and environmental groups in Pitt County sponsoring Earth Day celebration with the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club at Green Roof Farm.

If your municipality in Eastern Carolina is hosting an Earth Day event this weekend, email desk@witn.com.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.