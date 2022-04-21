Advertisement

Duplin County deputies searching for missing woman

Amanda Little
Amanda Little(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Amanda Little was last seen near her home in the Rose Hill area by her neighbors. Deputies were alerted that she was missing on Monday.

WITN is told all known associates of Little say they had no recent contact with her.

Little is described as standing five feet, four inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, having brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information as to Little’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune
Anthony Sutton was murdered early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide
jacksonville police
Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases up by 50% from last week
Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket
Greenville man to use $100,000 lottery winnings to help his family

Latest News

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after three children found dead on base
North Carolina Zoo Aviary Habitat
North Carolina Zoo announces permanent closure of Aviary Habitat
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation