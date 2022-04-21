Duplin County deputies searching for missing woman

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Amanda Little was last seen near her home in the Rose Hill area by her neighbors. Deputies were alerted that she was missing on Monday.

WITN is told all known associates of Little say they had no recent contact with her.

Little is described as standing five feet, four inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, having brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information as to Little’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150

