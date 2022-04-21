Advertisement

Drought map changed little with recent rain

Monday’s rain just kept pace with average expected rainfall
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain which fell on ENC on Monday kept pace with what is to be expected this time of the year, so the drought map has changed little this week. At least the drought hasn’t worsened, but the rain which fell wasn’t enough to improve the long term rainfall deficit. Here is the drought monitor map showing the counties of Eastern North Carolina. Severe drought continues from Southwestern Martin County southward through Duplin County.

Drought Monitor April 21, 2022
Drought Monitor April 21, 2022(WITN)

