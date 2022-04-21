Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Deputies say a Down East man and his girlfriend have been arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation.

Kelli Harper and Kristopher Laursen were arrested by Carteret County deputies.

The 28-year-old Harper was arrested Monday with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor-distribution of materials, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor- possession of materials. Officials say equipment used in the crimes was taken.

Laursen, who is 27 years old, was charged with felony obstruction of justice in relation to the undercover ICAC investigation which led to the criminal charges against Harper on Wednesday.

Harper is under a $500,000.00 bond and Laursen is under a $250,000.00 bond

According to officials, Laursen’s first court appearance is set for later this week.

