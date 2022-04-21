Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures climb higher under today’s sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure continues to sit over the East, keeping our skies sunny and clear through the end of the week and weekend. Winds will blow in out of the southeast in the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph, allowing our high temperatures to return to our seasonal average in the mid 70s. The cloud cover that will be present through the later hours of today will diminish by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will be that three day stretch that sees us return to the low 80s under even MORE sunshine. This is great news for beach goers as weekend beach temps will reach the upper 70s. Overnight lows will dip only into the low 60s, allowing our humidity levels to creep up. We won’t see summer time humidity, but it will start to be a noticeable part of our pattern.

The pattern of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures will finally break Tuesday evening as a cold front brings rain back to the East. At this point, all of Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry and sunny with drops moving East of I-95 around 5 p.m. Not only will the rain be a change, but temperatures will drop behind the front as well, going from the mid 80s Monday to the mid 60s by next Thursday.

Thursday

Chilly morning and then mostly sunny with a high of 73. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday

Sunny and toasty warm with a high of 80. Wind: N 5.

Saturday

Warm and sunny with highs around 81. Wind: N-S 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 82. Wind: S 5.

Monday

Sunny and warm with high of 85. Wind: SW 5.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.