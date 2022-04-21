Advertisement

Charities get ready for 16th annual Beaufort Wine & Food Festival

By Deric Rush
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Coordinators with the Beaufort Wine & Food organization are gearing up for the Beaufort Wine & Food Festival.

The 16th Annual Festival begins April 27th at noon and will run through May 1st.

Remaining tickets can be bought on Beaufort Wine & Food’s website or at the local office at 129 Middle Lane in Beaufort.

The festival helps to bring in donations that will then be distributed amongst a number of charities throughout Carteret County.

The Austin Veterinary Outreach & Rescue is among the charities that will receive some of the donations from the festival.

“We have free vaccine clinics, low-cost spay-neuter services for the community,” Kristin Cobb, Austin Veterinary Hospital veterinarian said. “Being with my animals, yeah, they’re just a huge part of my life.”

The festival can also help Crystal Coast Hospice House help others.

“We have supported over 1800 families and we want them to be comfortable. We want them to feel at home. The money that we’ll get from the festival will maintain the operations and upgrade the furniture and replace the carpet,” Kay Coole Crystal Coast Hospice House office coordinator said.

Sedricka Courman with the Carteret County Boys & Girls Club also sees the benefits of the special Beaufort event.

“We haven’t had the resources building-wise, as far as transportation and those types of things,” Courman said. “When I say these kids are the cream of the crop, that’s exactly what they are. For us, Boys & Girls Club-wise, we need the structure in order to handle the kids that need us the most.”

Beaufort Wine and Food has donated $845,000 since its inception in 2004.

“It’s going to be a great weekend,” Jenn Mull of Beaufort Wine and Food said. “We still have a few tickets for some of our events, but the majority of them are sold out.”

In addition to the nonprofits, Beaufort Wine and Food will start an annual Beaufort Wine and Food scholarship that will pay for the tuition of multiple students in the hospitality and culinary arts program at Carteret Community College.

