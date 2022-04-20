Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Intersection of Princess and Queen streets in Ayden
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
Kayceon Battle
Balloon release held for baby murdered last week in Kinston
Bryant Williams Jr.
Police: man wanted following attempted armed robbery leading to police chase
Tammi Sutton
Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County

Latest News

A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Lane closed in New Bern Wednesday near mile marker 417
Pet of the Week: Rango
Pet of the Week: Rango
Teacher of the Week: Tricia Hurt, C.M. Eppes Middle School
Teacher of the Week: Tricia Hurt, C.M. Eppes Middle School