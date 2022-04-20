Teacher of the Week: Tricia Hurt from C.M. Eppes Middle school

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 19 is Tricia Hurt from C.M. Eppes Middle School.

Hurt said she wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps and enter the field of education following two years in a different career. So, she did just that, working in education for the past eight years in both Durham and Edgecombe counties. She has been at C.M. Eppes Middle School for the past five years.

She’s not only a teacher, she’s also a soccer coach and the Elective Department Chair. Additionally, she was CME’s Teacher of the Year from 2021-2022.

Within her biography, Hurt said her favorite part of the job is building relationships with students, “My students won’t remember everything I teach them, but I hope they remember how much they mean to me and how much I believe in them. Teaching is not always easy, but I truly love my job and I am able to make a difference in someone’s life each and every day.”

The person who nominated Hurt said: “I would like to nominate my co-worker and friend, Tricia Hurt, as teacher of the week.

Coach Hurt coaches at C.M. Eppes Middle school. She has gone above and beyond this year to reach students. Coaching small classes due to COVID has been no easy task, but she has adjusted and came up with awesome ways to engage students. This includes yoga, meditation, and utilizing the Wii in the gym.

She has also wrote and coached a program for teachers to boost moral and help us grow as a staff. Staff meets after work 2-3 days a week to work out (socially distanced of course!) in personalized stations!

She recently applied for a $100,000 grant for a new field house for the students and staff. We haven’t heard back with the results yet, but fingers crossed!

She did ALL of this while planning a wedding! She got married on 12/31/20!

I believe Coach Hurt is deserving of this title. She blows me away with her energy and love for her students and staff each and every day!”

Congratulations Mrs. Hurt!

