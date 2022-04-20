Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Iredell County after allegedly setting Highway Patrol cars on fire

Three of the cars are no longer drivable and had to be towed from the scene.
Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, is accused of setting multiple Highway Patrol cars on fire.
Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, is accused of setting multiple Highway Patrol cars on fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after setting multiple North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) cars on fire Monday night in Iredell County.

Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, is accused of damaging four patrol cars in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 200 block of Turnersburg Highway.

Three of the cars are no longer drivable and had to be towed from the scene.

A witness reportedly alerted the troopers that the cars were on fire and helped identify the suspect before he was arrested at the scene.

Authorities believe that Zelo’s actions were targeted at law enforcement in general, potentially concerning a situation that involved his children. They do not believe he was specifically targeting those particular troopers.

Iredell County EMS responded to the scene to evaluate the troopers for smoke inhalation issues, but none were transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The Statesville Police Department is leading the investigation and will handle any potential charges.

