Sports Spotlight: Jenkins has grown into “The Executer” and one of the top junior drag racers in the country

WITN Pepsi Sports Spotlight - CJ Jenkins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few years ago we featured a young C.J. Jenkins and since then he has continued growing into one of the top junior dragsters in the nation, if not the world.

C.J. Jenkins started junior dragsters in 2017. Since then, he has captured 4 track championships, winning some of the biggest races in his division, moved into the top-5 in Drag Champ’s junior rankings, and joined the pro junior ranks in the Professional Drag Racers Association.

“The competition here, immaculate. Nothing like I’ve seen before. These guys are tied on reaction time, their dial-in’s are tight, and they know how to drive the car,” says junior drag racer C.J. Jenkins, “So, I’ve realized if I’m going to run this circuit, run these circuits I have to be just as good or even better.”

“The junior dragster competitors out here in the PDRA are the future of drag racing,” says Pro Driver and PDRA marketing director Will Smith, “That’s why we allow them to compete on one of the biggest stages.”

Jenkins continues to grow in his career alongside his dad.

“It’s something I was never raised on, so I never had no clue about it,” says CJ’s dad Corris Jenkins III

“It feels like it has brought as closer as a team, as a family,” says CJ, “I communicate within more, I understand him more, I understand what he thinks like.”

Now a teenager, CJ has grown into “The Executer”.

“Fulfills the task to the best of their abilities. Also, when you think of Executor, you think of a little bit of intimidation,” says CJ.

Executing the tree in pre-run staging..

“People would tell me I was killing the tree or, executing the tree I heard that a few times,” says C.J. , “So I was like you know what I can roll with this.”

...is what makes CJ technically superior.

“I sit there after I stage, my eyes fall to the third bulb, and I don’t look at it, I stare at it and I try to find something on that bulb that I can stare at,” says C.J., “When it lights up, I hit it, and usually it’s pretty good.”

“Working on the engine, the clutches, and such off the track, in between rounds, he’s got a very vast knowledge of that,” says Smith, “It shows in his performance on the track in his racing abilities not just driving but racing.”

The dream of kid from the East

“Top Fuel,” says C.J.

He’s well on his way.

“He definitely has a bright future ahead of him, here at PRDA, and anything he decides he wants to pursue,” says Smith.

