Rocking Horse Ranch to host annual Derby Dash Bash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program, Inc. has announced plans for its annual fundraiser, Derby Dash Bash.

The event will be hosted on May 7th from 4-7 PM and the Rocking Horse Ranch barn located at 1721 Blue Banks Farm Rd., Greenville NC.

This annual fundraising event is held on the first Saturday in May in conjunction with the running of the Kentucky Derby. The funds raised through the event help the Rocking Horse Ranch support operating expenses such as horse care, maintenance of facility, utilities, and employee expenses throughout the year.

Those attending will enjoy appetizers, dinner, and drinks. This year’s desserts are made by Gwendy’s Goodies and Cakes by Rebecca. There will be a silent and live auction, with over 100 donated items from businesses such as Dash Nutrition and Jenni K Jewelry. There will be a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby, along with a Kentucky Derby race raffle and wine toss.

Rocking Horse Ranch Derby Dash Bash Fundraiser (Rocking Horse Ranch)

Rocking Horse Ranch is a Premier Accredited Center with PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship), providing equine-assisted programs to those with physical, cognitive, and emotional disabilities. Throughout the last year, Rocking Horse Ranch has provided services to at least 100 participants. Rocking Horse Ranch is also currently partnered with Wounded Warrior to provide services to veterans in Eastern North Carolina.

Further information about the fundraiser including ticket sales can be found online at www.rhrnc.com or email info@rhrnc.com

