Recession looming? Economist shares history of U.S. inflation

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - High prices at grocery stores and gas stations have been forcing people to change the ways they spend their money.

Jay Craig, an East Carolina University student, has changed his approach at the grocery store after seeing prices skyrocket.

“[I’ve] definitely been looking at sales throughout the grocery store. I’ve been eating a lot of rotisserie chicken; that’s usually the cheap option as far as protein,” Craig said.

Craig’s hometown is hours away. He says he has had to get help to pay for gas for the trip home.

“I live in Holden Beach and it’s about a two and a half, two hours and 45... so pretty much my parents helping me out as far as gas and it’s usually cheaper back home so I’ll fill up before I leave instead of here in Greenville,” Craig said.

ECU Economics Professor Dr. Haiyong Liu believes the economy is growing slower than it did when the U.S. had a small recession during the pandemic.

“From the consumer’s perspective, I think the stagflation is probably worse than the recession we experienced induced by the COVID,” Liu said.

Liu added that there are some similarities and differences between the inflation rate we are seeing now and the rate that led to the recession in 2008.

“Leading up to the Great Recession, the inflation wasn’t all that high. If I remember, it was probably around three percent,” Liu said. “What’s actually similar is the very hot housing market.”

Liu feels it’s too early to tell if this current inflation hike could lead to another recession.

“We are now just concerned on this inflation, to make it under control,” Liu said.

Craig said he and his friends at ECU hope that the inflated prices go down soon because it is making it hard for students to pay for necessities and school.

Liu said there is a growing number of economists who believe the increase in inflations rates could lead to a situation that happened in 1970.

That’s when we saw some of the highest inflation rates in recent history at almost twenty percent.

