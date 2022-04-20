Advertisement

Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide

Anthony Sutton was murder early Easter morning in Ayden.
Anthony Sutton was murder early Easter morning in Ayden.(Family submitted photo/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden police say the death of a man early Easter morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers arrived shortly after midnight Sunday morning to the area of Queen Street and Princess Street after a shots fired call. There they found Anthony Sutton sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say the 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed.

Anyone with any information on this murder is asked to call the Ayden Police Department at 252-481-5844.

