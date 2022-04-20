Advertisement

Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting

jacksonville police
jacksonville police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person injured in Jacksonville.

Captain Mike Capps with the Jacksonville Police Department says the shooting occurred at Sandy Run Apartments on Coleman Drive Wednesday morning.

WITN is told there was one victim of the shooting who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Naval Medical Center.

Police do not yet have a suspect for the shooting, but they believe the shooting was an isolated event.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Princess and Queen streets in Ayden
Ayden police investigating man shot to death on Easter morning
Pitt County Sheriff's deputy Shoyka Tillmon
Other driver in Pitt Co. deputy crash charged with DWI
Kayceon Battle
Balloon release held for baby murdered last week in Kinston
Tammi Sutton
Woman arrested for abandoning child after leaving Halifax County
Police: Man shoots & kills mother of his child in Littleton

Latest News

Eli Young Band
Eli Young Band to headline Camp Lejeune 4th of July celebration
Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program, Inc. has announced plans for its annual...
Rocking Horse Ranch to host annual Derby Dash Bash
Greenville bus system no longer requiring masks
Anthony Sutton was murder early Easter morning in Ayden.
Police say Ayden man’s death Easter morning was homicide