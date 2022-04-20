Police confirm one wounded in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person injured in Jacksonville.

Captain Mike Capps with the Jacksonville Police Department says the shooting occurred at Sandy Run Apartments on Coleman Drive Wednesday morning.

WITN is told there was one victim of the shooting who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Naval Medical Center.

Police do not yet have a suspect for the shooting, but they believe the shooting was an isolated event.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.