Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which was founded first?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations and efforts have started to protect our planet and deal with our environment. Of these, which do you think came first?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 20 (WITN)

Hint: The Department of Energy started in 1977 and was after all the other three, so don’t guess that one.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 20 (WITN)

Yes, Earth Day was founded first. It helped give rise to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well the Environmental Protection Agency. Those formed later in the same year of 1970. Our next Earth Day is this Friday, April 22. - Phillip Williams

