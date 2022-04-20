Advertisement

Pet of the week: Rango

Pet of the Week: Rango
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It takes two to Tango, so why not adopt Rango?

Rango is our pet of the week and it’s easy to see why.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is the perfect combination of affectionate and independent.

They say with a sweet face and lovable personality the one-year-old is quite the catch.

He has tested positive for FIV, which means he has a suppressed immune system, but cats with FIV can and do live completely normal lives.

If you’re interested in giving Rango someone to cuddle everyday, head to the humane society’s website and fill out an application.

